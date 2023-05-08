Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.16 on Monday, hitting $191.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,288. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,606.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

