Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,357. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,577.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

