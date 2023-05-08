Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU opened at C$31.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.85. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$597.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.1995906 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

