Pareto Securities Downgrades Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

