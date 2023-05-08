Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Up 1.9%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.90. 6,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.