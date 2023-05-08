Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Pason Systems stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Pason Systems has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.45.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

