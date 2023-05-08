Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 536,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,679. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

