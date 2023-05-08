Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $107.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

