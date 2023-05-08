PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,712,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after buying an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 684.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

