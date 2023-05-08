PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 4.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.47. 401,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,847,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

