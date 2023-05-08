PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 4.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.47. 401,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,847,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.
The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
PBF Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
