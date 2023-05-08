Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Peabody Energy has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,428 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,535 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

