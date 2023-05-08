Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 5.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.21. 3,751,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,505,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

