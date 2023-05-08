Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Purchases 1,000 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $22,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,995.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

