Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Purchases 1,000 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $22,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,995.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PWOD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.
