Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Pentair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Pentair Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.56. 1,177,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

