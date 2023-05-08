Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $219.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

