Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $38.53. 3,136,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,465,102. The firm has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

