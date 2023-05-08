Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. 5,821,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,496,896. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

