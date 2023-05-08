Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 294.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS traded up $18.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.74. 8,078,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,577. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.21.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

