Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEGY stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.59. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pineapple Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy, Inc is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

