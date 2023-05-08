Piper Sandler Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,583.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Argus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,730.75.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,584.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,287.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 131.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

