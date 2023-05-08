Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $245.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.16. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

