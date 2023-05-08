Plutonian Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Plutonian Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 9th. Plutonian Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTNU opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. Plutonian Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000.

About Plutonian Acquisition

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

