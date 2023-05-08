Polkadot Price Hits $5.39 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $6.37 billion and $165.90 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00019459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,311,532,119 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,053,242 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.