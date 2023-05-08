Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.55. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.