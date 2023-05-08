POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $72.46

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.46, but opened at $70.20. POSCO shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 43,787 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PKX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

