POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $72.46

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.46, but opened at $70.20. POSCO shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 43,787 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on PKX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
