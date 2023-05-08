POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $72.46

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.46, but opened at $70.20. POSCO shares last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 43,787 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PKX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

