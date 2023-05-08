Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWLGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 130,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 77,178 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $49.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWL. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $610.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

