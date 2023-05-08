Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 130,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 77,178 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $49.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWL. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $610.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

