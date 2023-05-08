PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $148.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.22.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $138.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

