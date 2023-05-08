Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $144.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

