Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,759 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $199.23 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

