Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,482 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

FANG opened at $135.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.