Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average is $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

