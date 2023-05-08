Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $188.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.