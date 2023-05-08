Primero Mining (TSE:P) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Rating) (NYSE:PPP) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,270,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,010,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Primero Mining Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31.
Primero Mining Company Profile
Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Primero Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primero Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.