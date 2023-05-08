Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Head to Head Review

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.79 billion 4.36 $363.14 million $7.67 33.79 Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.32 $3.86 million $1.27 12.37

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.8% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teleflex and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 12.68% 15.80% 9.18% Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.32% 9.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teleflex and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 7 5 0 2.42 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $275.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.96%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Teleflex.

Risk and Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Pro-Dex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

