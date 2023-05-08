Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.58 million. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.42-$0.48 EPS.

PGNY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,208. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,414 shares of company stock worth $4,682,037 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

