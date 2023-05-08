Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-$1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.20.
Progyny Price Performance
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,866. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,414 shares of company stock worth $4,682,037. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
