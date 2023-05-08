Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-$1.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,866. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,414 shares of company stock worth $4,682,037. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

