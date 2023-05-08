Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $82.64 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00016231 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $82.64 million and $3.14 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,893.16 or 0.99977833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.7082926 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,556,076.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

