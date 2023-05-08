ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 110.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of UYG opened at $42.20 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

