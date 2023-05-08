Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 10,036 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

