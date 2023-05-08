Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,450 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

