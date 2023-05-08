Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HYLS opened at $39.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $43.10.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
