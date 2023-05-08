Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

