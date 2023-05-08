Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

