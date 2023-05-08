Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJPGet Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

