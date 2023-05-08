Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

