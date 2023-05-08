Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.94 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.