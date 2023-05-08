Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,961 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.94 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

