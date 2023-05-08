Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 850,920 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 276,786 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $12,149,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

