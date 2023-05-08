Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.