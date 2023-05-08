Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,453 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $201.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.