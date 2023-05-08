Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 153 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.